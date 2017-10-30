Block Energy Plc - GM, Warrants and Share Incentive Plan

30 October 2017

Block Energy plc announces that a circular (the "Circular') containing a notice of general meeting (the "General Meeting'), pursuant to a consolidation and sub-division, will be posted to all shareholders today. The General Meeting is to be held at 3 St Michael's Alley, London EC3V 9DS at 10:00a.m. on 15 November 2017.

The Circular has been made available on the Company's website at:

http://www.blockenergy.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/GM-Notice-and-form-of-Proxy-271017-FINAL.pdf

An extract from the letter to shareholders from the Managing Director of the Company is detailed below.

Warrants

On 31 August 2017, the Company announced a placing of 29,411,765 New Ordinary Shares at an issue price of 0.85 pence per New Ordinary Share ('the Placing').At the time of the Placing, the Company also included a warrant grant on a 1 for 4 basis to subscribe for Ordinary Shares in the Company at a price of 3 pence per share, with an expiry date of 31 August 2018.

Share Incentive Plan

The Company announced on 6 June 2017, that it had established a share incentive plan ("SIP'), effective 6 June 2017. Under the SIP the trustees intended to subscribe to 37,984,105 new ordinary shares of 0.05p each in the Company. The Company advises that the SIP was in fact not implemented. The Company will in due course implement and announce a more efficient enterprise management incentive scheme ("EMI').

The Directors of the Issuer accept responsibility for this announcement.

For further information contact:

Block Energy plc Executive Director

Paul Haywood

Tel: 020 3053 3631

Paul @blockenergy.co.uk Peterhouse Corporate Finance Tel +44 020 7469 0930 Guy Miller / Mark Anwyl

Dear Shareholder,

1. "Introduction

There is attached to this document the Notice convening a General Meeting of the Company to be held on 15 November 2017.

It is proposed that the issued share capital of the Company will be restructured, in order to reduce the number of Ordinary Shares in issue, by consolidating them on a five for one basis (the "Consolidation'). All of the existing Ordinary Shares of £0.0005 each will be consolidated into Ordinary Shares of £0.0025 each on the basis of one new Ordinary Share for every five existing Ordinary Shares in issue.

2. Background to and reasons for Consolidation

The Company proposes to undertake the Consolidation principally to facilitate the listing ("Listing') of the Company's shares on AIM, a market operated by the London Stock Exchange PLC ("AIM'). The Directors believe that whilst NEX Exchange Growth Market ("NEX') serves the Company and its shareholders well, a listing on AIM will assist the Company with the implementation of its growth strategy. Having considered various options, the Directors believe that AIM is the most suitable choice for the Company to pursue the next stage of its growth. The Directors also believe that any such listing should also provide shareholders with greater trading liquidity than currently experienced on the NEX.

In terms of the Consolidation, 489,841,048 existing Ordinary Shares of £0.0005 each will be consolidated and divided into 97,968,209 new Ordinary Shares of £0.0025 each. Such new Ordinary Shares will have the same rights and be subject to the same restrictions (save as to par value) as the existing Ordinary Shares. The consolidation may result in fractional entitlements because the number of Ordinary Shares held by individual shareholders is not a multiple of £244,920.524. No shareholder will be entitled to a fraction of a share and all fractional entitlements resulting from the consolidation are to be aggregated into whole shares and such numbers of shares so arising are to be sold by the Company and the net proceeds of sale retained by the Company.

Where options and other rights have been granted in relation to the Ordinary Shares, the numbers of Ordinary Shares to which these rights apply will be adjusted to take account of the consolidation.

Share Certificates in respect of the new Ordinary Shares will be issued following the consolidation or, in the case of uncertificated holders, the Company's share registrar, being Share Registrars Limited, will be instructed to credit the CREST participant's account with new Ordinary Shares.

The record date for the capital reorganisation will be close of business on 15 November 2017. The ISIN for the new ordinary shares will be notified to Shareholders by announcement through the Regulatory News Service of the NEX Exchange. Subject to the passing of the resolution at the General Meeting, CREST accounts will be credited by Share Registrars Limited on 16 November 2017 and new share certificates are expected to be posted by Share Registrars Limited to certificated shareholders in their new form on 16 November 2017.

New Certificates in respect of new Ordinary Shares will be dispatched to all Shareholders by first class post at the risk of the Shareholder. No fractional payments will be made.

Accordingly, a resolution is to be proposed at the General Meeting to consolidate the issued share capital of the Company in accordance with section 618 of the Companies Act 2006 and the Company's Articles of Association.

3. GENERAL MEETING

You will find set out at the end of this Document, the Notice convening the General Meeting to be held at 3 St Michaels Alley, London EC3V 9DS at 10.00am on 15 November 2017, at which the following Resolution will be proposed:

Resolution 1 (Ordinary Resolution):

Resolution 1 seeks approval of the Consolidation.

4. RECOMMENDATION

The directors consider that the resolution set out in the Notice is in the best interests of the Company and its shareholders as a whole. The directors will be voting in favour of them, and unanimously recommend that you do so as well.

5. ACTION TO BE TAKEN BY SHAREHOLDERS

If you would like to vote on the Resolution set out in the Notice but are unable to attend the General Meeting in person, a Form of Proxy for use by Shareholders at the General Meeting is enclosed. If you are unable to be present at the General Meeting, please complete and sign the Form of Proxy and return it to the Company, to be received as soon as possible, and in any event by no later than 10.00am on 13 November 2017.

You are entitled to appoint a proxy to attend and to exercise all or any of your rights to vote and to speak at the General Meeting instead of you. However, the completion and return of the Form of Proxy will not prevent you from attending the General Meeting and voting in person if you wish to do so. Your attention is drawn to the notes to the Form of Proxy.

Yours faithfully





Mr Paul Haywood

Managing Director