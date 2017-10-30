Did Ripple (XRP) become invisible while I wasn't looking?If not, someone needs to explain to me why investors are ignoring it. Only $62.5 million's worth of Ripple changed hands on Sunday, as opposed to last week, when as much as $220.1 million was traded in a single day.By contrast, investors were salivating over public blockchains, such as Bitcoin (BTC) or Bitcoin Cash (BCH).Bitcoin Cash appreciated 44.7% over the last seven days. It rose by such a large margin that BCH briefly eclipsed Ripple as No. 3 on the list of most valuable cryptocurrencies by market cap.There's only one explanation for this sudden optimism:.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...