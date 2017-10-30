Young Innovations Announces Sale to The Jordan Company

ALGONQUIN, Illinois, Oct. 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Young Innovations, Inc. ("Young"), a leading global manufacturer and distributor of consumable dental supplies and equipment, today announced that it is selling a majority interest to The Jordan Company, LP ("TJC"), who is investing in partnership with the existing Young management team. In addition, Linden Capital Partners ("Linden"), a healthcare-focused investment firm which has owned a controlling interest in Young since 2013, will be reinvesting in this transaction. TJC is a leading investment firm with a long history of partnering with management teams to help them build their businesses through a combination of strategic investments to drive organic growth and acquisitions.

"We are incredibly excited to partner with TJC for the next phase of Young's growth," said Dave Sproat, CEO of Young Innovations. "This transaction enhances our ability to continue to grow our business organically and through acquisitions in our core categories across the globe."

"Young consistently delivers a diverse and innovative portfolio of highly-recognized, proprietary brands to dental professionals," added Dave Butler, Senior Partner at TJC. "Dave Sproat and the broader team of Young employees have been instrumental to Young's track record and are well positioned to lead the business going forward."

"We have been proud to partner with Young during the past five years and support the Company in its pursuit of multiple value creation initiatives, including investments in new product development, infrastructure, international expansion, and acquisitions," said Tony Davis, President and Managing Partner of Linden. "We are excited to invest alongside TJC and continue to support Young throughout its next phase of growth."

Jefferies and William Blair served as financial advisors to Linden and Young in this transaction and Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as legal counsel in connection with this transaction.

About Young Innovations, Inc.

Young Innovations is a leading global manufacturer and distributor of supplies and equipment used by dentists, hygienists, dental assistants and consumers. Our portfolio of brands includes products that hold leadership positions in the preventive, restorative, orthodontic, endodontic and diagnostic segments. With its mission of Creating Smiles, Creating Possibilities, Young focuses on delivering innovative, high-quality products and solutions to clinicians and their patients. We seek out opportunities to enhance our portfolio of brands and products through organic growth and acquisitions.

About The Jordan Company

TJC (www.thejordancompany.com), founded in 1982, is a middle-market private equity firm with original capital commitments in excess of $8 billion and a 35-year track record of investing in and contributing to the growth of many businesses across a wide range of industries. The senior investment team has been investing together for over 20 years and is supported by the Operations Management Group, which was established in 1988 to initiate and support operational improvements in portfolio companies. Headquartered in New York, NY, TJC also has an office in Chicago, IL.

About Linden Capital Partners

Linden Capital Partners is a Chicago-based private equity firm focused exclusively on leveraged buyouts in the healthcare industry. Linden's strategy is based upon three elements: i) healthcare specialization, ii) integrated private equity and operating expertise, and iii) strategic relationships with large corporations. Linden invests in middle market platforms in healthcare services, in addition to medical products, pharmaceuticals, and specialty distribution. For more information, please visit www.lindenllc.com.