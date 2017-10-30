BAAR, Switzerland, 2017-10-30 17:30 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ascom (SWX:ASCN.SW) secures a long term contract with the Drammen municipality in Norway to modernize and improve the communication infrastructure of its elderly care facilities. The new solution includes Ascom Myco 2 smart devices and will enhance the care experience of all residents.



The solution of Ascom consists of a comprehensive Ascom teleCARE IP nurse call system, Ascom Myco 2 handsets, Ascom Unite middleware for messaging handling and Ascom Ward Agent nurse-resident allocation software which will be implemented in three care units with 124 beds in total. The contract amounts to a value of around CHF 790,000.



The complete Ascom teleCARE IP mobile nurse call system includes voice function, wireless alerts and wanderer control for residents and enables a correct assignment of resident calls to the right caregiver to ensure a calm care environment. The purpose-built handsets for reception of resident calls, are also equipped with an alert button, which together with room level positioning, help enhancing personnel safety in case of a difficult care situation.



"We have a long term relationship with Ascom regarding nurse call to our care homes. This extensive solution fulfills our needs within our elderly care facilities, contributing to comfort and safety for both residents and personnel. In addition, the relatives also benefit of this solution, with assurance of that their loved ones get the right response on their calls," says Ole Lindseth, ICT Project Manager in Drammen municipality.



"The delivered solution of Ascom enables mobilizing mission critical information at the care units and will contribute to more efficient work processes and improved workflows - not to forget the promotion of high quality of life for the residents and preservation of resident dignity," says Aage Rask Andersen, Managing Director of Ascom Norway.



