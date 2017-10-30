$950+ Million Growth Opportunities in the Vinyl Ester Resin Market, 2017-2022

DUBLIN, October 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global vinyl ester resin market is expected to reach an estimated $951 million by 2022 and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 3.9% from 2017 to 2022.

The future of the vinyl ester resin market looks attractive with opportunities in the pipe and tank, construction, transportation, and paint and coatings industries. The major growth drivers for this market are increasing demand for corrosion resistance materials, growing infrastructural investments, and rehabilitation of old infrastructural projects.

Bisphenol-A vinyl ester resin is expected to remain the largest segment due to its good mechanical properties and chemical resistance properties at a relatively lower cost. Novolac vinyl ester resin is expected to witness the highest growth in the forecast period due to its growing use in applications which require excellent resistance to oxidizing acids, better heat resistance, and superior solvent resistance.

Within the vinyl ester resin market, fiber reinforced plastic (FRP) is expected to remain the largest end use industry. It is also expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period, supported by the increasing demand for lightweight and corrosion resistance pipe and tank products in new as well as old infrastructural rehabilitation projects. Within the FRP, pipe and tank industry is expected to remain largest market for vinyl ester resin, while transportation is expected to witness highest growth in the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest market by value and volume and is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period because of increasing demand for corrosion resistance pipe and tanks and growing investment in the building and construction and well as industrial sector.

Vinyl ester resin companies profiled in this market include Polynt, Ashland Inc, Aliancys, AOC, and Swancor are among the major suppliers of the global vinyl ester resin market.

Scope of the Report

Vinyl Ester Resin Market by Chemistry [Volume (M lbs) and $M Shipment Analysis for 2011 - 2022]:

Bisphenol-A vinyl ester resin

Novolac vinyl ester resin

Brominated vinyl ester resin

Other chemistry

Vinyl Ester Resin Market by End Use Industry [Volume (M lbs) and $M Shipment Analysis for 2011 - 2022]:

Fiber Reinforced Plastic (FRP)

Pipe and tank

Construction

Transportation

Other fiber reinforced plastic (FRP)

Paint and Coatings

Other Industry

