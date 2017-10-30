A potential breakthrough in Alzheimer's Disease, new PXT864 synergy data to be presented as late breaking poster

Regulatory News:

Pharnext SA (Paris:ALPHA) (FR0011191287 ALPHA), a biopharmaceutical company pioneering a new approach to the development of innovative drugs based on the combination and repositioning of known drugs, today announced that new synergy data related to PXT864, the Company's second lead PLEODRUG in development for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD), will be presented as a late breaking poster at the 10th Clinical Trials on Alzheimer's Disease (CTAD) Conference, on November 1-4, 2017, in Boston (US). In addition, Pharnext will present other data related to PXT864 as a poster at the same meeting.

Details are as follows:

Poster Session Theme: Clinical Trials Results All day, November 1-2, 2017

Boston Park Plaza, Georgian Room (Mezzanine Level)

Poster LBP32BIS (late breaking): "Direct double-blind analysis arguing for synergistic therapeutic effect of a fixed low-dose combination of acamprosate and baclofen in Human AD", J. Touchon et al.

Presenter: Mickaël Guedj, PhD, Chief Data Officer, Pharnext, France

Poster P-40: "Treatment with PXT864 Showed Stabilisation of Cognitive Disability in Mild Alzheimer's Disease after 36 Weeks", J. Touchon et al.

Presenter: René Goedkoop, MD, Chief Medical Officer, Pharnext, France

PXT864 is a novel synergistic, fixed, low-dose combination of baclofen and acamprosate administered orally, twice-daily. PXT864 acts through a new mechanism of action that targets a metabolic imbalance in the brains of patients suffering from neurodegenerative diseases. PXT864's most advanced indication is Alzheimer's disease. Development in other neurodegenerative diseases, including Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), is also planned.

About Pharnext

Pharnext is an advanced clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company founded by renowned scientists and entrepreneurs including Professor Daniel Cohen, a pioneer in modern genomics. Pharnext has two lead products in clinical development. PXT3003 is currently in an international Phase 3 trial for the treatment of Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease type 1A and benefits from orphan drug status in Europe and the United States. PXT864 has generated positive Phase 2 results in Alzheimer's disease. Pharnext is the pioneer of a new drug discovery paradigm: PLEOTHERAPY. The Company identifies and develops synergic combinations of repositioned drugs at new optimal lower doses. These PLEODRUG offer several key advantages: efficacy, safety and intellectual property including several product or composition of matter patents already granted. The Company is supported by a world-class scientific team.

Pharnext is listed on Euronext Growth Stock Exchange in Paris (ISIN code: FR0011191287).

For more information, visit www.pharnext.com

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171030005827/en/

Contacts:

Pharnext

René GoedKoop

Chief Medical Officer

medical@pharnext.com

+33 (0)1 41 09 22 30

or

Investor Relations (Europe)

MC Services AG

Anne Hennecke

anne.hennecke@mc-services.eu

+49 211 529252 22

or

Investor Relations (U.S.)

Stern Investor Relations, Inc.

Matthew Shinseki

matthew@sternir.com

+1 212 362 1200

or

Financial Communication (France)

Actifin

Stéphane Ruiz

sruiz@actifin.fr

+33 (0)1 56 88 11 15

or

Media Relations (Europe)

ALIZE RP

Caroline Carmagnol

Aurore Gangloff

pharnext@alizerp.com

+33 (0)1 44 54 36 64

or

Media Relations (U.S.)

RooneyPartners

Marion Janic

mjanic@rooneyco.com

+1 212 223 4017