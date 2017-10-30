Regulatory News:

For its first participation in the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP), Mercialys (Paris:MERY) has achieved an excellent rating of "A-". The Company is confirming its leadership for environmental performance and has been rewarded for the reduction of its carbon emissions.

Following its outstanding performance in the Gaïa Index, Mercialys has received further recognition this year for its commitment to Corporate Social Responsibility.

With its "A-" rating, Mercialys has been recognized by the CDP for the relevance of its actions to reduce its portfolio's energy consumption. The Company, which has mapped out an ambitious CSR strategy "Mery'21" - successfully reduced its energy consumption by -4% year-on-year in 2016, in line with its target for a -20% reduction between 2015 and 2020. It has also set itself a target to reduce its carbon emissions per visitor by -20% over the same period.

The CDP, an international non-profit organization, researches the impacts of major listed companies in terms of CO 2 emissions and climate change. This year, more than 5,600 companies completed the questionnaire that is sent out annually by the CDP. This initiative aims to encourage businesses and cities to measure and develop awareness of their carbon footprint, paving the way for them to put in place the actions needed to build a sustainable economy.

About Mercialys

Mercialys is one of France's leading real estate companies, focused exclusively on retail property. At June 30, 2017, Mercialys had a portfolio of 2,108 leases, representing a rental value of Euro 174.6 million on an annualized basis. At June 30, 2017, it owned properties with an estimated value of Euro 3.7 billion (including transfer taxes). Mercialys has had "SIIC" real estate investment trust (REIT) tax status since November 1, 2005 and has been listed on Euronext Paris Compartment A (ticker: MERY) since its initial public offering on October 12, 2005. At June 30, 2017, there were 92,049,169 shares outstanding.

