Global Solar Freezer Market 2017-2021 - Key Vendors are Connexa Energy, Eco Solar Cool, Sun Danzer & Unique Off-Grid Appliances

The "Global Solar Freezer Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global solar freezer market to grow at a CAGR of 10.23% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Solar Freezer Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is increased adoption of SDD solar freezers. Solar direct drive (SDD) refrigeration is a more sustainable and reliable option that is adopted to improve cold chain refrigeration management and optimization in areas with unreliable power supply. SDDs address some of the challenges of alternative technologies, which include high maintenance requirements, recurring costs, as well as availability of reliable power supply.

According to the report, one driver in the market is increased focus on reduction of carbon emissions. The effects of global warming, if not mitigated through constructive strategies, will bring immense damage to the environment and consequently to the global population. Burning fossil fuels for power generation is the leading cause of global warming. The energy sector accounts for nearly 40% of the global CO emissions. As a result, several countries are emphasizing the use of renewable energy sources for power generation.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is high cost of purchase. The purchase of solar freezers is capital intensive. It is estimated that the cost of a solar freezer is three to five times than that of a conventional freezer. The operational costs of solar-based systems are less, owing to their non-dependence on other resources, apart from the sun. However, high capital costs of installation can offset the benefits due to reduced operational costs in the short term. This same rationale impedes the adoption of solar freezer. Standard freezers are relatively cheaper to purchase.

Key Market Trends

Increased Adoption Of Sdd Solar Freezers

New Markets For Solar-Powered Appliances

Hybrid Solar Freezers

Key vendors

CONNEXA ENERGY

Eco Solar Cool

Sun Danzer

Unique Off-Grid Appliances

Other prominent vendors

B Medical Systems

DOMETIC

Dulas

Engel Coolers

KYOCERA

Sure Chill

Steca Elektronik

Vestfrost Solutions

Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive Summary



Part 02: Scope Of The Report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market Landscape



Part 06: Market Segmentation By Application



Part 07: Market Segmentation By Technology



Part 08: Regional Landscape



Part 09: Decision Framework



Part 10: Drivers And Challenges



Part 11: Market Trends



Part 12: Vendor Landscape



Part 13: Vendor Analysis



Part 14: Appendix



