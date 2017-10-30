Frost & Sullivan World Café at Medica Health IT Forum 2017

IoMT Expert Siddharth Shah and Healthcare Connectivity Expert Dinesh Kumar in cooperation with the Innovation Excellence Expert Christina Rode-Schubert, Health IT Forum, will lead a three hour interactive session with industry stakeholders discussing Healthcare Megatrends and the Role of Connectivity, and Internet of Medical Things.

LONDON, Oct. 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Healthcare stakeholders face several challenges and great opportunities in today's dynamic business environment. The industry is fundamentally changing with tech advances, reimbursement challenges, design needs and changing customer requirements. Megatrends of 2017 '' which include artificial intelligence, personal virtual assistants, data as a service and connected living for smart homes '' present a great opportunity for companies who are able to leverage these best.

Connectivity is Redefining the Way Healthcare is Delivered

With the advent of Internet of Things (IoT), mHealth apps, health wearables, in-home self-monitoring tools and social networking capabilities, connected health has the potential to radically transform healthcare delivery; consumers today can be more engaged and empowered than ever before. However, with wide spread concerns about issues such as ease of use, reliability, privacy and security, successful deployment of digital health strategies is clogged. Now more than ever, it is crucial to focus on how we use and interact with digital health technologies, to empower consumers to manage their health conditions, enabling them to design and deliver their own health and care services while making them less dependent on healthcare providers.

The Rise of the Internet of Medical Things (IoMT)

A major technology leveraging connectivity is the Internet of Things. In healthcare, 60% of organizations around the world have already adopted this technology in some form - either as smart energy meters or as smart patient monitoring solutions. Healthcare is one of the industries that faces significant disruption by IoT, and yet is only partially aware of the advances, the potential and benefits. Application areas for IoT in healthcare, or the Internet of Medical Things (IoMT), cover the entire healthcare ecosystem - on body, in home, community, in clinic and in hospital.

To address these opportunities Frost & Sullivan will hold a World Café model-styled session at Medica Health IT Forum, on the 14th of November 2017 in Düsseldorf.

AGENDA:

Session 1: 11:00 to 12:15, Keynote Speech & World Café: Healthcare Megatrends and the Role of Connectivity

Session 2: 12:15 to 13:40, Keynote Speech & World Café: Internet of Medical Things

Session 3: 13:40 to 14:00, Live Product Demonstration: Internet of Medical Things

Each World Café will include a brief presentation followed by an interactive, collaborative round-table discussion session between various industry stakeholders moderated by experts. The collective, cross-representative voice of the industry stakeholders such as payers, hospitals, medical device manufacturers and health IT organizations will help the healthcare industry note key takeaways for better adoption of such technologies.

Interested parties can pre-register to participate as World Café participant or moderator, or audience member here.

Frost & Sullivan World Café at Medica Heath IT Forum, 14th November 2017, 11am-2pm, Hall 15 E56 - E60, Messe Düsseldorf, Germany.

Click here for more information on the Medica Health IT Forum.

