EQS Group-News: Bellevue Group AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Bellevue Group will bear the costs incurred for investment research in the wake of MiFID II 2017-10-30 / 17:40 *Media Release* Küsnacht, October 30, 2017 *Bellevue Group will bear the costs incurred for investment research in the wake of MiFID II* Under the European Union's new Markets in Financial Instruments Directive MiFID II that enters into effect at the beginning of 2018, financial services providers will be required to provide clients with a transparent disclosure of research costs and state how those costs will be absorbed. As an active asset manager, Bellevue Group views sound, independent research as vital to making sound investment decisions and it will not pass research costs onto its clients. This policy applies to all Group companies and their products and services. *Contact* Media / Investor Relations: Daniel Koller, CFO Telephone +41 44 267 67 00, Fax +41 44 267 67 01, ir@bellevue.ch *Bellevue Group* Bellevue Group is an independent Swiss financial boutique listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange. Established in 1993, the company and its approximately 100 professionals are largely active in the areas of asset management and wealth management. The Asset Management segment offers a select range of active equity strategies in fast-growing markets, the healthcare sector and in other special themes such as owner-managed companies, as well as successful holistic investment strategies across all traditional asset classes. Bank am Bellevue offers first-class wealth and investment advisory services with a special focus on entrepreneurial private clients. The Group's offering of investment-related solutions is rounded out by other services. These include the establishment, management and consultation of Investment Offices, trading and custody services, and selected credit facilities for affluent private clients as well as institutional clients. Additional features: Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=EQHPTWGQXT [1] Document title: Media release End of Corporate News Language: English Company: Bellevue Group AG Seestraße 16 8700 Küsnacht Switzerland Phone: +41 44 267 67 00 Fax: +41 44 267 67 01 E-mail: info@bellevue.ch Internet: www.bellevue.ch ISIN: CH0028422100 Valor: A0LG3Z Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange End of News EQS Group News Service 623741 2017-10-30 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=3140956fbe5f8ef4b8d318a844e47972&application_id=623741&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

