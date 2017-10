WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After rising sharply early in the session, shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling (DO) have pulled back off their best levels but remain positive in afternoon trading on Monday. Diamond Offshore is currently up by 2.8 percent after reaching a nearly eight-month intraday high.



The early rally by Diamond Offshore came after the deepwater drilling contractor reported better than expected third quarter earnings.



