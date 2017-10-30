

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The European markets remained stuck in a narrow trading range throughout Monday's session. The markets ended the day with mixed results, but remained little changed overall.



However, the stock market in Spain turned in a solid performance Monday after the Spanish government has taken control of the Catalonia region following its recent push for independence.



Traders remain in a cautious mood ahead of a number of central bank meetings this week. The Bank of Japan, Federal Reserve and the Bank of England will all release policy decisions later this week.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index advanced 0.10 percent. The Euro Stoxx 50 index of eurozone bluechip stocks increased 0.27 percent, while the Stoxx Europe 50 index, which includes some major U.K. companies, added 0.02 percent.



The DAX of Germany climbed 0.09 percent, but the CAC 40 of France fell 0.01 percent. The FTSE 100 of the U.K. declined 0.23 percent and the SMI of Switzerland finished lower by 0.09 percent.



In London, HSBC Holdings dropped 1.51 percent despite the Asia-focused lender reporting significantly higher third-quarter profit, benefiting from higher growth in its three main global businesses.



Budget airline easyJet rose 2.12 percent after it agreed to acquire part of Air Berlin's operations at Berlin Tegel Airport for a consideration of 40 million euros.



Barclays downgraded its rating on shares of both Persimmon and Berkeley Group Holdings to 'Underweight' from 'Equal weight.' The stocks decreased by 0.64 percent and 1.39 percent respectively.



Taylor Wimpey also slid 0.54 percent after Barclays downgraded it to 'Equal Weight' from 'Overweight.'



Drug-maker Novartis advanced 0.68 percent in Zurich after it offered to buy France's Advanced Accelerator Applications in a $3.9 billion cash deal.



Bankia gained 2.21 percent in Madrid after posting 1 percent increase in net profit for the first nine months of the year. Eurozone economic confidence rose to the highest level since early 2001, survey results from the European Commission showed Monday.



The economic sentiment index improved more-than-expected to 114.0 in October from 113.1 in September. This was the highest since January 2001, when the reading was 144.4. The expected score was 113.3.



Germany's retail sales grew more than expected in September, figures from Destatis revealed Monday. Retail sales increased 4.1 percent year-on-year in September, the biggest in four months. Economists had forecast sales to rise 3.2 percent following the revised 3 percent increase in August.



Germany's unemployment rate remained unchanged in September, data from Destatis showed Monday. The jobless rate held steady at adjusted 3.6 percent in September. On an unadjusted basis, the unemployment rate fell to 3.5 percent from 3.7 percent in August.



Germany's inflation eased for the first time in five months in October and at a faster pace than expected, preliminary data from the Destatis showed Monday. The consumer price index rose 1.6 percent year-on-year following 1.8 percent climb in September. Economists had forecast 1.7 percent inflation. A similar rate was previously seen in June.



UK mortgage approvals declined to a 3-month low in September, the Bank of England reported Monday. The number of mortgage approvals fell to 66,232 in September from 67,232 in August. This was the lowest since June but above the expected level of 66,000.



While the Commerce Department released a report on Monday showing U.S. personal income rose in line with economists in the month of September, the report also showed a bigger than expected jump in personal spending.



The report said personal income climbed by 0.4 percent in September after edging up by 0.2 percent in August. The increase in income matched economist estimates.



The Commerce Department also said personal spending surged up by 1.0 percent in September after inching up by 0.1 percent in August. Economists had expected spending to increase by 0.8 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX