The Supervisory Board of Tivoli A/S has at the board meeting considered and adopted the Interim Report for the period 1 January - 30 September 2017.



Results for the period 1 January - 30 September 2017 is in outline:



-- Revenue incl. tenants and lessees: DKK 841.7 million compared to DKK 860.4 milli on last year (-2%). -- Revenue excl. tenants and lessees: DKK 645.2 million compared to DKK 653.3 million last year (-1%). -- EBITDA: DKK 96.9 million compared to DKK 101.7 million last year (-5%). -- EBIT: DKK 34.1 million compared to DKK 37.4 million last year (-9%). -- Profit before tax: DKK 31.0 million compared to DKK 34.9 million last year (-11%). -- Profit after tax: DKK 24.2 million compared to DKK 26.1 million last year (-7%). -- Number of attendants for the period: 2,761,000 compared to 3,040,000 last year (-9%)



" Revenue for the period is in line with last year and is positively affected by a higher spend per attendant and a higher revenue in the Tivoli Halls. Revenue is negatively affected by four fewer opening days and a rainy summer season, which have influenced the number of attendants.



We find the result satisfying, given the result is in line with last year despite a rainy summer, which confirms our strategy about becoming more weather independent," says CFO Andreas Morthorst.



EXPECTATIONS FOR 2017



The weather and other external factors may have great impact on Tivoli's business and thus the development in profit for the year. 2017 revenue is still expected to be slightly lower than 2016, since 2016 was positively impacted by a good Christmas season. The profit before tax is still expected to be between DKK 80 - 90 million.



Jørgen Tandrup Lars Liebst



Chairman CEO





Contact person: Head of Press Torben Plank



