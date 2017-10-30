Global RFID Tags Market for Agricultural Application Report 2017-2021 with Alien Technology, Honeywell International & Zebra Technologies Dominating

DUBLIN, October 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global RFID Tags Market for Agricultural Application 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global RFID tags market for agricultural application to grow at a CAGR of 11.35% during the period 2017-2021.



Global RFID Tags Market for Agricultural Application 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



According to the report, one driver in the market is greater level of benefits associated with RFID tags. Farming professionals that are involved in agricultural practices, especially in the farming of fruits, vegetables, and grains, are specialized in producing a wide range of different food products to be sold worldwide. Each stage of the farming process is extremely important to achieve the best possible yield from planted crops. Farmers face a lot of challenges while doing farming like being contend with long hot days in the sun, oversee a large landmass, and constantly changing weather conditions. RFID solutions, including tags, for agricultural practices help farmers to overcome the common challenges that they face on a day-to-day basis.

One trend in the market is adoption of advanced technology in agricultural applications. Since the early agrarian past, farmers have been witnessing transformation in the use of several innovative tools and technologies to improve their agricultural practices and produce. From hand tools to computer science, updated innovations have come a long way in saving time and labor, cutting costs, and improving yields.



Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is security concerns associated with the use of RFID tags for agricultural applications. The process of encryption of data stored in RFID systems adds up to the cost. Also, this cost associated with RFID tags is higher when compared with other alternatives. RFID tags have the information stored in them, with no risk of misuse of any data unless kept in a storage database. However, RFID tags communicate using a specific frequency that is open to any RFID reader configured with that frequency. In agricultural applications, RFID tags are often integrated permanently.



Key vendors

Alien Technology

Honeywell International

Zebra Technologies

Other prominent vendors

Avery Dennison

Confidex

CoreRFID

GAO RFID

HID Global

Impinj

Invengo Technology

JADAK

Mojix

Nedap

Omni-ID

ORBCOMM

RISE Acreo

SMARTRAC

Tageos

Tellago

Tag Factory

Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive Summary



Part 02: Scope Of The Report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market Landscape



Part 06: Market Segmentation By Product



Part 07: Market Segmentation By Frequency



Part 08: Market Segmentation By Distribution Channel



Part 09: Regional Landscape



Part 10: Decision Framework



Part 11: Drivers And Challenges



Part 12: Market Trends



Part 13: Competitor Landscape



Part 14: Key Competitor Analysis



Part 15: Appendix



