

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss stock market ended the first session of the new trading week with a small loss. Profit taking appears to have played a role, as investors took a bit of a breather ahead of some major events this week.



The Bank of Japan, the Federal Reserve and the Bank of England are all set to hold policy meetings this week. Traders are also looking forward to the release of the U.S. jobs report for October on Friday.



The Swiss Market Index decreased by 0.09 percent Monday and finished at 9,175.50. The Swiss Leader Index dropped 0.26 percent and the Swiss Performance Index lost 0.01 percent.



Clariant weakened by 2.5 percent ahead of its financial report Tuesday.



LafargeHolcim decreased by 1.5 percent, following its disappointing report at the end of the previous week.



UBS declined 1.3 percent after Societe Generale downgraded its rating on the stock.



Credit Suisse slid 0.2 percent. The company is due to report quarterly results on Thursday.



Index heavyweight Novartis advanced 0.7 percent. The company offered to buy France's Advanced Accelerator Applications in a $3.9 billion cash deal. Nestlé rose 0.2 percent, while Roche fell 0.3 percent.



In the broad market, AMS gained 4.8 percent. The company supplies components to Apple, which is launching its latest version of the iPhone.



