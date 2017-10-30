United States Soup Market 2017-2021 - Demand for Soups with Natural and Fresh Ingredients Gaining Momentum

DUBLIN, October 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The soup market in the US to grow at a CAGR of 0.78% during the period 2017-2021.
Soup Market in the US 2017-2021 , has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is Demand for soups with natural and fresh ingredients. Soups can be customized either based on the ingredients or soup base, which is either stock or puree. The ingredients in the soup can be added as per the preference of an individual. The addition of healthy ingredients like different vegetables and lean meat increases the health quotient of soups. The presence of high water content in soups also helps in reducing the calories, which aids in weight reduction. Soups are a part of several cuisines across the globe. Many distinct types of soups are consumed in different parts of the world. These soups differ in texture, ingredients, and color and have different preparation methods.
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Rising awareness about and inclination toward healthy food products. Soups can be customized either based on the ingredients or soup base, which is either stock or puree. The ingredients in the soup can be added as per the preference of an individual. The addition of healthy ingredients like different vegetables and lean meat increases the health quotient of soups. The presence of high water content in soups also helps in reducing the calories, which aids in weight reduction.
Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is Decreasing demand for canned soup in US. The demand for canned soup is decreasing in the US. This is attributed to the rising consumer awareness about health and food safety. Consumers are becoming more conscious about the products they consume and their health impacts. They are avoiding packaged food items due to the presence of added preservatives in them. Preservatives and additives are added in packaged soup products to increase the shelf life.
Key vendors
- Conagra Brands
- CSC Brand (Campbell Soup Company)
- General Mills
- The Kraft Heinz Company
- Unilever
Other prominent vendors
- Amy's Kitchen
- Bear Creek Country Kitchens
- Hain Celestial
- KETTLE CUISINE
- Kroger
- Maruchan
- Nestl USA
- PACIFIC FOODS OF OREGON
- The Original SoupMan
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
PART 05: Market landscape
- Market overview
- Market size and forecast
- Five forces analysis
- Soup consumption pattern in US
PART 06: Market segmentation by product category
- Soup market in US by product category
- Wet soup market in US
- Dry soup market in US
- Broth and stock market in US
- Bouillon market in US
PART 07: Market segmentation by distribution channel
- Soup market in US by distribution channel
PART 08: Decision framework
PART 09: Drivers and challenges
PART 10: Market trends
- Demand for soups with natural and fresh ingredients
- Rising demand for broth-based soups
- New product launches in different soup categories
PART 11: Vendor landscape
- Competitive scenario
PART 12: Key vendor analysis
- Conagra Brands
- CSC Brand (Campbell Soup Company)
- General Mills
- The Kraft Heinz Company
- Unilever
- Other prominent vendors
PART 13: Appendix
