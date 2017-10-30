United States Soup Market 2017-2021 - Demand for Soups with Natural and Fresh Ingredients Gaining Momentum

DUBLIN, October 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Soup Market in the US 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The soup market in the US to grow at a CAGR of 0.78% during the period 2017-2021.

Soup Market in the US 2017-2021 , has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is Demand for soups with natural and fresh ingredients. Soups can be customized either based on the ingredients or soup base, which is either stock or puree. The ingredients in the soup can be added as per the preference of an individual. The addition of healthy ingredients like different vegetables and lean meat increases the health quotient of soups. The presence of high water content in soups also helps in reducing the calories, which aids in weight reduction. Soups are a part of several cuisines across the globe. Many distinct types of soups are consumed in different parts of the world. These soups differ in texture, ingredients, and color and have different preparation methods.



According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Rising awareness about and inclination toward healthy food products. Soups can be customized either based on the ingredients or soup base, which is either stock or puree. The ingredients in the soup can be added as per the preference of an individual. The addition of healthy ingredients like different vegetables and lean meat increases the health quotient of soups. The presence of high water content in soups also helps in reducing the calories, which aids in weight reduction.



Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is Decreasing demand for canned soup in US. The demand for canned soup is decreasing in the US. This is attributed to the rising consumer awareness about health and food safety. Consumers are becoming more conscious about the products they consume and their health impacts. They are avoiding packaged food items due to the presence of added preservatives in them. Preservatives and additives are added in packaged soup products to increase the shelf life.



Key vendors

Conagra Brands

CSC Brand (Campbell Soup Company)

General Mills

The Kraft Heinz Company

Unilever

Other prominent vendors

Amy's Kitchen

Bear Creek Country Kitchens

Hain Celestial

KETTLE CUISINE

Kroger

Maruchan

Nestl USA

PACIFIC FOODS OF OREGON

The Original SoupMan

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: Executive summary



PART 02: Scope of the report



PART 03: Research Methodology



PART 04: Introduction



PART 05: Market landscape

Market overview

Market size and forecast

Five forces analysis

Soup consumption pattern in US

PART 06: Market segmentation by product category

Soup market in US by product category

Wet soup market in US

Dry soup market in US

Broth and stock market in US

Bouillon market in US

PART 07: Market segmentation by distribution channel

Soup market in US by distribution channel

PART 08: Decision framework



PART 09: Drivers and challenges



PART 10: Market trends

Demand for soups with natural and fresh ingredients

Rising demand for broth-based soups

New product launches in different soup categories

PART 11: Vendor landscape

Competitive scenario

PART 12: Key vendor analysis

Conagra Brands

CSC Brand (Campbell Soup Company)

General Mills

The Kraft Heinz Company

Unilever

Other prominent vendors

PART 13: Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/hgkgcn/soup_market_in





Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716