The Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) of DONG Energy A/S (DONG Energy) held on October 30, 2017 approved the change of the company name to Ørsted A/S. As a consequence of the name change, DONG Energy will change its stock exchange ticker to ORSTED with an effect from the start of trading on October 31, 2017.



NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has changed the ticker code for options and futures in DONG Energy (DONG).



Old Symbol New Symbol



DONG ORSTED



The series received new names and ISIN-codes, which can be found attached.



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=650638