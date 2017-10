SUNNYVALE (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) have shown a notable move to the downside during trading on Monday, tumbling by 9 percent. With the decline, AMD has fallen to its lowest intraday level in almost five months.



The steep drop by AMD comes after Morgan Stanley downgrade its rating on the chipmaker to Underweight from Neutral.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX