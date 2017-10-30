Global Sleeve Gastrectomy Devices Market 2017-2021 - Rise in Medical Tourism

DUBLIN, October 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The analysts forecast the global sleeve gastrectomy devices market to grow at a CAGR of 13.53% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Sleeve Gastrectomy Devices Market 2017-2021 , has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is Rise in medical tourism. Medical tourism is one of the most potent drivers in the global sleeve gastrectomy devices market. The high procedure cost of the sleeve gastrectomy procedures in the developed countries such as the US, Germany, France, and Canada created a demand for medical tourism in the market. Medical tourism helps in generating high revenue for the developing economies such as India, Italy, and Thailand. The sleeve gastrectomy procedures are low-cost procedures compared with the other bariatric procedures such as gastric bypass surgical procedures.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Increasing demand for MI procedures in outpatient facilities. The rising incidence of obesity and metabolic conditions such as Type-2 diabetes have increased the demand for MI bariatric surgeries such as sleeve gastrectomy in the market. Laparoscopic sleeve gastrectomy surgeries can be performed in the outpatient facilities. For this procedure, the patient is required to stay in the ASC for less than 24 hours.

However, for some complicated cases, the stay can increase to 2-3 nights. The adoption of gastric band devices is low due to the presence of non-invasive procedures such as intragastric balloon and MI procedures such as sleeve gastrectomy in the market. However, owing to the better clinical effectiveness, there is a rising demand for sleeve gastrectomy devices in the market.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is Lack of reimbursement. There are limited reimbursements for the sleeve gastrectomy devices in the market, which hampers their adoption. Developed countries such as publicly funded Canada and the US provide medical coverage to the patients undergoing sleeve gastrectomy. In the US, the CMS covers only 20% of the total bariatric cost. Also, the waiting time to conduct bariatric surgery in Canada and the UK is high, which impacts the market growth.

In Brazil, total costs of medications and examinations due to RYGB and sleeve gastrectomy decrease progressively with years after surgery. In Spain, the clinical pathway for bariatric surgery, hospitalization complication rates were reduced by 25% and admission costs were reduced by 14%. In France, Germany, Austria, and Italy bariatric surgery was more cost-effective over a five-year period than standard medical management of Type-2 diabetes. In Canada, Finland, and Portugal bariatric surgery was found to be more cost-effective than conventional procedures.



Key Market trends



Growing use of robotic systems in sleeve gastrectomy procedures

Rise in medical tourism

Introduction of Touch Surgery Simulations in emerging markets

Key vendors

Johnson & Johnson Services

Medtronic

Other prominent vendors

Baxter

Changzhou Ankang Medical Instruments

Dextera Surgical

Grena

MID

Silex Medical

Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive Summary



Part 02: Research Methodology



Part 03: Introduction



Part 04: Market Landscape



Part 05: Market Segmentation By Product



Part 06: Market Segmentation By End-User



Part 07: Regional Landscape



Part 08: Decision Framework



Part 09: Drivers And Challenges



Part 10: Market Trends



Part 11: Vendor Landscape



Part 12: Key Vendor Analysis



Part 13: Appendix



