MAGNIT PJSC (MGNT) Director/PDMR Shareholding 30-Oct-2017 / 18:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Press Release Krasnodar October 30, 2017 PJSC "Magnit" notifies on the transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them Krasnodar, Russia (October 30, 2017): Magnit PJSC, one of Russia's leading retailers (the "Company"; MOEX and LSE: MGNT), notifies on the transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them. Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated ?) Name "Magnit" Joint-Stock Non-Government Pension Fund ("Magnit" JSNPF) 2 Reason for the notification ?) Notification concerns a person closely associated with a person discharging managerial responsibilities: Sergey Galitskiy (member of the BOD, Chairman of the Management Board & CEO of PJSC "Magnit") Position/status b) Initial notification/ Initial notification Amendment 3 Details of the issuer ?) Name Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" b) LEI 2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted ?) Description of the Share financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code ISIN RU000A0JKQU8 b) Acquisition of securities by Limited Liability Company "Management Company "Premier-Liga" under the Nature of the transaction agreement on the fiduciary management of pension savings executed between "Magnit" JSNPF and Limited Liability Company "Management Company "Premier-Liga" in accordance with the Federal Law No.75-FZ "On Non-State Pension Funds" of May 7, 1998. c) (RUB.) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 8244 16 8245 21 8245 18 8245 40 8245 20 8245 32 8245 5 8245 20 8245 8 8245 20 8245 1 8245 20 8245 149 8245 30 8223 13 8224 25 8225 10 8226 36 8226 36 8227 10 8227 7 8227 25 8229 7 8230 131 8239 1 8240 163 8240 136 8245 11 8245 7 8245 1 8245 31 8245 10 8245 9 8245 1 8245 31 8245 46 8245 45 8245 108 8255 7 8255 5 8255 2 8255 2 8255 19 8254 25 8254 5 8255 50 8255 45 8257 5 8257 1 8257 25 8258 1 8259 25 8259 2 8259 28 8259 25 8259 1 8259 1 8260 10 8260 20 8260 31 8258 25 8259 1 8259 8 8260 14 8260 10 8260 4 8260 40 8260 4 8260 7 8260 10 8260 1 8260 125 8260 8 8260 43 8290 6 8290 30 8290 13 8290 25 8290 5 8290 170 8290 28 8290 23 8283 16 8283 12 8284 29 8284 26 8285 25 8285 33 8285 68 8285 39 8285 7 8285 40 8285 5 8285 1 8285 82 8285 34 8285 13 8285 5 8285 10 8285 8 8285 5 8285 16 8285 4 8285 4 8285 8 8285 6 8285 4 8285 6 8285 1 8285 1 8285 38 8285 5 8285 14 8285 2 8285 2 8285 11 8285 8 8285 7 8285 5 8284 25 8285 23 8285 3 8285 115 8285 7 8285 7 8285 8 8285 4 8285 3 8285 4 8285 4 8285 4 8285 2 8285 8 8285 8 8285 2 8286 16 8286 30 8289 25 8290 2 8290 10 8290 18 8290 92 8290 2 8290 34 8290 1 8290 6

October 30, 2017 13:16 ET (17:16 GMT)