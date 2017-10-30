Halifax, Nova Scotia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 30, 2017) - Metalo Manufacturing Inc. (CSE: MMI) announced today that it has filed its annual audited consolidated financial statements and management discussion and analysis for the year ended June 30, 2017.

Additional information is available under the Corporation's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on its website at www.metalo.ca.

ABOUT METALO MANUFACTURING INC. (CSE: MMI)

Metalo's principal focus is an investment in the development and construction of a pig iron manufacturing plant to produce high purity pig iron for steel mills and foundries. MMI is a 44% shareholder of Grand River Ironsands Incorporated ("GRI"). GRI owns a 60% interest in North Atlantic Iron Corporation ("NAIC"). NAIC's business emphasis is to build the plant for the manufacturing of pig iron. NAIC also owns mining rights for a resource in Happy Valley-Goose Bay, Newfoundland and Labrador. Additionally, Forks Specialty Metals Inc. ("FSM") is a wholly- owned subsidiary of GRI and it owns and operates two smelting furnaces in Pennsylvania, USA. FSM is currently used as a testing facility for iron smelting. The Corporation has 17,523,069 issued and outstanding common shares.

