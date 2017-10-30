Kivuto Solutions, Inc.: Ottawa Tech Firm Kivuto Celebrates 20th Anniversary

OTTAWA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 30, 2017 / Kivuto has reached an exciting milestone as the company celebrates 20 years as the leading provider of academic digital licensing and management solutions, transforming the way academic institutions use cloud, software, and eBooks around the world.

Founded in 1997 by Ram Raju, Kivuto Solutions, Inc. was established to simplify the management and distribution of software in higher education. Today, the company's award-winning platform powers OnTheHub, a network of custom school branded web stores that provides students with discounted academic software and Texidium, an end-to-end eBook adoption, delivery and reader solution.

For the past two decades, Kivuto has worked with leading software publishers like Microsoft, Adobe, VMware, IBM, and others to develop academic programs that empower students and provide them with the tools and skills they need to be successful when they reach the workforce. These programs are designed to give students and faculty low to no cost access to top-tier products provided by publishers.

In 2001, Kivuto partnered with Microsoft to launch the Microsoft Imagine Program. In the years that followed, the company played a key role in Microsoft's transition to electronic software delivery in education. In 2011, Kivuto and VMware established the VMware Academic Program, followed by a partnership with Adobe in 2013 to launch the Adobe ETLA Program. In 2015, Kivuto and IBM introduced the IBM Academic Initiative, where students, faculty and staff get access to IBM applications at no cost. That same year, Kivuto and Microsoft expanded their partnership to create the Windows Student Use Benefit.

Reflecting on the company's 20th anniversary, Founder Ram Raju says, "I am thrilled to celebrate this milestone with a talented and hard-working team of individuals who have shaped Kivuto's success. As we look ahead to the next 20 years, we are committed to continue powering digital transformation and improving student success through technology."

As higher education institutions increase investments into going digital, Kivuto is taking the lead to ensure all academic resources, including software, cloud offerings, eTexts and courseware are easily accessible by all students anytime, anywhere, and on any device. Kivuto is excited to be part of the future of higher education by further enhancing education technology and providing new, innovative solutions to engage and support students for years to come.

To date, Kivuto has served over 100,000 organizations in 180 countries. The company is headquartered in Ottawa's ByWard Market with a team of over 100 employees.

About Kivuto

Kivuto Solutions is the world's leading provider of advanced digital distribution and management solutions that enable the secure delivery of digital resources to individuals, businesses, and organizations anywhere in the world. Kivuto simplifies the process of delivering any digital good to any market under virtually any terms and conditions. Over 60,000 academic institutions and departments trust Kivuto to manage and distribute software to their students, faculty and staff. The company distributes software and other digital resources to millions of users in over 195 countries.

Contact

Rebecca Petrie

Communications Coordinator

(613) 526-3005 ex. 164

rpetrie@kivuto.com

SOURCE: Kivuto Solutions, Inc.