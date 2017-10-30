$6.8 Million Growth Opportunities in the Global Fluoropolymer Market, 2017-2022

DUBLIN, October 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global fluoropolymer market is expected to reach an estimated $6.8 billion by 2022 and it is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2017 to 2022.

The global fluoropolymer market is attractive with opportunities in various end use industries, including industrial processing, electrical and electronics, transportation, construction, healthcare, and others. The major drivers for growth in this market are increasing demand for high performance polymers in industrial processing, transportation, and electrical and electronics, because of its superior properties such as non-adhesiveness, low friction, non-stick, high dielectric, and chemical resistance properties.

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the fluoropolymer industry, include the development of closed-loop up cycling manufacturing processes for fluoropolymers and increase usage of fluoropolymers in new applications.

Fluoropolymer market companies profiled in this market include Chemours, Daikin Industries Ltd, 3M (Dyneon), Solvay and Halopolymer OJSC are among the major suppliers of the fluoropolymer market.

Industrial processing is expected to remain the largest segment by value and volume and will experience the highest growth over the forecast period supported by increasing demand for fluoropolymer based plastic products in chemical processing equipment.

PTFE fluoropolymer is expected to be the largest market by value and volume and will experience the highest growth over the forecast period because it absorbs ultraviolet electromagnetic radiation and has excellent dialectic and chemical resistance properties, chemical resistance, and can be used both at very high (up to 530 K) and extremely low temperatures.

Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to remain the largest region by value and volume; APAC is also expected to experience the highest growth over the forecast period due to growth in end use industries.

Fluoropolymer Market by Product Type [Volume (Million Pounds) and $M shipment analysis for 2011 - 2022]:

PTFE (Polytetrafluoroethylene)

PVDF (Polyvinylidene fluoride)

FEP (Fluorinated ethane propene copolymer)

Fluoroelastomer

PVF (Polyvinyl fluoride)

Others

Fluoropolymer Market by End Use Industry [Volume (Million Pounds) and $M shipment analysis for 2011 - 2022]:

Industrial processing

Electrical and Electronics

Transportation

Construction

Healthcare

Others

