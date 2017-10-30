

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures rose Monday as President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman Paul Manafort was indicted by a federal grand jury on twelve counts, including conspiracy against the United States.



The fallout may derail Trump's pro-growth economic agenda, generating some safe haven appetite for gold. Stocks slipped from record highs.



Dec. gold settled at $1,277.70/oz, up $5.90, or 0.5%.



In economic news, U.S. personal income rose in line with economists in the month of September, There was also a bigger than expected jump in personal spending.



The report said personal income climbed by 0.4 percent in September after edging up by 0.2 percent in August.



Traders now await Trump's decision on who will lead the Federal Reserve. Reports say Trump is likely to appoint current Fed Governor Jerome Powell to replace Janet Yellen.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX