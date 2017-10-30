

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - JCPenney has announced it will offer LEGO building bricks and playsets in 875 toy shops inside JCPenney stores, beginning in November.



In addition to popular sets such as LEGO Star Wars and LEGO Super Heroes, shoppers will find a wider selection of LEGO toys at JCPenney.com.



J.C. Penney's toy shops were introduced in July.



JCPenney customers will find nearly 30 different LEGO sets in stores, including LEGO Classic creative building boxes, LEGO City sets and LEGO Friends sets. Prices range from $4.99 to $69.99, including a LEGO City pizza van for $19.99, a LEGO Disney Ariel and the Magical Spell set for $29.99 and a LEGO Friends summer pool scene for $39.99.



'By working with the best toy brands in the industry, JCPenney continues to differentiate itself from the competition, giving more families a reason to visit our stores and discover the amazing selection available at JCPenney.com,' said John Tighe, executive vice president and chief merchant for JCPenney.



