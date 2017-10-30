Global Atmospheric Heat Treatment Equipment Market 2017-2021 - Key Vendors are Abbott Furnace Company, Keith, SECO/WARWICK & THERELEK

DUBLIN, October 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Atmospheric Heat Treatment Equipment Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global atmospheric heat treatment equipment market to grow at a CAGR of 5.30% during the period 2017-2021.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global atmospheric heat treatment equipment market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the new installations/shipments/sales and excludes retrofit/replacement/spares/aftermarket/services market. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is Growing adoption of additive manufacturing. Additive manufacturing, as the name suggests, is a manufacturing process for producing complex parts using successive layers of metal powders. This technology is highly applicable for manufacturing precision products used in medical, automotive, and aerospace fields, which demand high-quality standards. Atmospheric heat treatment ensures that products possess the required metallurgical and dimensional properties.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Stable growth of automotive industry. Manufacturing in the automotive industry includes the use of components, such as mills, gears, pistons, and flywheels, made of metals, such as aluminum, steel, iron, and other alloys. Automobile manufacturing makes use of various types of heat treatment processes to enhance the performance of automotive components. These processes are necessary to improve the strength and hardness of these materials in order to increase the reliability and lifespan of the components made.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is Lack of continuous support and maintenance. The use of a metal heat treatment equipment requires constant maintenance for effective calibration and improved productivity. Maintenance is an important part of deploying heat treatment equipment. In general, the maintenance cost increases exponentially with the increase in operating temperature and the severity of the process environment, for example, carburizing versus hardening of steel. These costs are a part of all heat treatment furnaces, though they are often operated below their maximum temperature settings..

Key vendors

Abbott Furnace Company

Keith

SECO/WARWICK

THERELEK

Other prominent vendors

REMIX

C.I. Hayes

Consolidated Engineering Company

J.L Becker

CAN-ENG Furnaces

HighTemp Furnaces

Ipsen

L&L Special Furnace

The Grieve Corporation

Lindberg/MPH

Lucifer Furnaces

HTF

SOLO Swiss Group

Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive Summary



Part 02: Scope Of The Report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market Landscape



Part 06: Market Segmentation By End-User



Part 07: Geographical Segmentation



Part 08: Decision Framework



Part 09: Drivers And Challenges



Part 10: Market Trends



Part 11: Vendor Landscape



Part 12: Key Vendor Analysis



Part 13: Appendix



