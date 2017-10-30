Global Industrial WLAN Market 2017-2021 - Emergence of Concurrent Dual-Radio Technology & 802.11ax

DUBLIN, October 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global industrial WLAN market to grow at a CAGR of 6.38% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Industrial WLAN Market 2017-2021 , has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the sales revenue.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is Emergence of concurrent dual-radio technology. Many advanced wireless technologies are introduced to detect interference in the signal, identify the source location, and switch bands to restore wireless communication. The concurrent dual-radio technology is one of the emerging technologies used for uninterrupted safety critical applications in the industries. The concurrent dual-radio transmission technology works on the principle of simultaneously sending duplicate packet data with every outbound packet sent via secondary frequency to ensure that at least one of the packets reaches the receiver.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Emergence of Industry 4.0. Industry 4.0 is a concept that originated in Germany, which focuses on the automation of factories and the implementation of IoT in industries. The adoption of Industry 4.0 enables industrial advances with the help of advanced computing, analytics, low-cost sensing, and new levels of connectivity enabled by the Internet. Some of the technologies supporting this revolution are cloud services, big data analytics, and pervasive intelligent sensing technologies.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is Security threats of WLAN. Despite the advantages that WLAN provide such as easy connectivity, convenience, increased productivity, and cost advantage, the industrial WLAN also poses few security threats such as denial of service, spoofing and session hijacking, and eavesdropping.

