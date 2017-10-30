Federation of Gay Games Announces Hong Kong As 2022 Gay Games XI Presumptive Host

Three finalist cities were Guadalajara (MEX), Hong Kong (CHN) and Washington D.C. (USA)

PARIS, Oct. 30,2017 /PRNewswire/ -- The Federation of Gay Games (FGG)General Assembly voting took place30 October 2017 in Paris, France; Hong Kongis the 2022 Gay Games XI presumptive host city.

Site inspections of the three finalist cities took place June & July 2017 by a team of inspectors from Australia, Germany, Canada, and the USA. The team spent 3.5 days in each city,toured all venues and attended local supporter civic events.

The FGG expresses gratitude to the record number of 17 cities that expressed interest in 2022 Gay Games XI. Five of these cities made it to the semi-final round (Austin, TX, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Salt Lake City, UT, and San Francisco, CA). In the first phase, an additional nine cities had expressed interest:Cape Town, South Africa, Tel Aviv, Israel and USA cities Anaheim, CA, Atlanta, GA, Des Moines, IA, Los Angeles, CA, Madison, WI, Minneapolis, MN, and San Antonio, TX.

The impact that the Gay Games has in host cities is incredible in terms of culture, sport, economic impact, history and most importantly elevating all matters of LGBT+ equality.

Paris 2018 - Gay Games 10 takes place 4-12 August 2018, features 36sports, 14 cultural events, academic conference and up to 15,000 participantsfrom 70countries. Paris2018.com.

Since 1982, theFGG mission promotes equality and is the largest sport and culture event in the world open to all. Its legacy changes social, and political attitudes towards LGBT+ people through the core principles of "Participation, Inclusion and Personal Best'". The Gay Games was conceived by Dr. Tom Waddell, an Olympic decathlete,and was first held in San Francisco in 1982. Subsequent Gay Games are San Francisco(1986), Vancouver (1990), New York (1994), Amsterdam(1998), Sydney (2002), Chicago (2006), Cologne (2010),Cleveland+Akron (2014), and Paris (2018).

