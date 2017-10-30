Global Sepsis Diagnostics Market 2017-2021 with bioMrieux & T2 Biosystems Dominating

DUBLIN, October 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Sepsis Diagnostics Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global sepsis diagnostics market to grow at a CAGR of 6.74% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Sepsis Diagnostics Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is Increasing use of biomarkers for sepsis. The increased preference for biomarkers offers homogeneity of risk or disease status of the patient within limited time and provides precision diagnosis will increase its adoption rate. Biomarkers are used as diagnostic tools for the diagnosis of a disease or abnormal conditions of sepsis, including severe sepsis. The accuracy and timely detection of sepsis are regarded as the significant challenges. Therefore, the health providers rely on nonspecific clinical and laboratory signs.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Rising prevalence of hospital acquired infection (HAIs) globally. Increasing cases of HAIs in the population is the leading cause of sepsis. HAI is also known as the nosocomial infection, which may affect the population during hospitalization or after the patient is discharged from the hospital. The presence of immunocompromised patients in hospitals, transmission of the pathogen between the staff and the patient, and the presence of microorganisms and contaminated particles in the hospital environment are the major factors that result in HAIs. The number of cases for HAIs is on the rise across the world, leading to septicemia. This drives the demand for sepsis diagnostics worldwide.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is High cost of sepsis treatment. The high cost of sepsis treatment is regarded as one of the market constraints, which affects the growth of the sepsis diagnostics market. Therefore, the high price of procedures decreases the adoption rate of this product, especially in the reference laboratories and small clinics where the budget allocated is very less. However, the cost-efficient treatment is likely to increase the adoption rate during the forecast period.

Key Market trends

Development of novel products

Increasing use of biomarkers for sepsis

Increasing online campaigns for sepsis awareness

Key vendors

bioMrieux

T2 Biosystems

Other prominent vendors

Alere

Abionic

AdvanDx

Aethlon Medical

AusDiagnostics

Beckman Coulter

Beckton Dickinson

Momentum Bioscience

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bruker

Cepheid

Curetis

CytoSorbents

Fast Track Diagnostics

F. Hoffmann-La Roche

Fujirebio Europe

Hansa Medical

Hain Lifescience

Immunexpress

Inflammatix

Merck

miacom diagnostics

Mitsubishi Chemical Europe

Nanomix

QIAGEN

Radiometer

Response Biomedical

Sepset Biosciences

Siemens Healthineers

TCS Biosciences

Thermo Fisher Scientific



Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary Scope Of The Report Research Methodology Introduction Market Landscape Market Segmentation By Technology Market Segmentation By End-User Geographical Segmentation Decision Framework Drivers And Challenges Market Trends Vendor Landscape Key Vendors Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/6bmwhz/global_sepsis



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716