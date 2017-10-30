Global Calcium Silicate Market 2017-2021 with Promat International, Skamol, American Elements, Weifang Hongyuan Chemical & Johns Manville Dominating

DUBLIN, October 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global calcium silicate market to grow at a CAGR of 5.21% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Calcium Silicate 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the retail selling price as the average selling price of the product.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is Adoption of doped calcium silicate ceramics for clinical applications. Doped calcium silicate ceramics (DCSCs) have recently gained importance as a novel class of candidates pertaining to bone defects treatment. Though bioactive glasses and calcium phosphates remain the mainstream of substitutes to the ceramic bone, their clinical application is reduced by suboptimal mechanical properties. DCSCs have been developed and have emerged as a novel class of ceramics (calcium silicate) through the substitution of calcium ions. DCSCs release bioactive ions, thereby exhibiting enhanced biological and mechanical properties. These properties, combined with unique compositions of DCSCs, offer considerable advantages over current ceramic bone substitutes.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Increasing demand for acoustic insulation coupled with rise in construction spending. The global calcium silicate market is fueled by the increasing demand for acoustic insulation from residential and construction projects. Acoustic insulation, also known as soundproofing, is preferred for music studios, sound quality auditoriums, workout centers, control rooms, and corporate workplaces.

Further, demand for acoustic insulators from various manufacturing industries and units for environmental-friendly operations have propelled the demand for calcium silicate. In addition, industries such as oil platforms, construction, and electronics use soundproofing materials such as calcium silicate. The demand for acoustic insulation is driven by the increasing demand from APAC. In countries, such as China, a shift from government-based programs to privately funded commercial and industrial projects, has increased the focus on sound-proofing and fire-safety in high-rise buildings.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is Fragile nature of calcium silicate, questioning the quality of calcium silicate insulation. The global calcium silicate market faces a challenge associated with calcium silicate insulation. Though calcium silicate is increasingly used for insulation, its installation has raised questions. Calcium silicate is fragile in nature, which can sometimes lead to excessive material breakage during installation. In some cases, calcium silicate absorbs moisture and accelerates corrosion when it encounters metals. The heating of calcium silicate can lead to fracture of the materials, which could cause the material to fall apart when the outer casing or cladding is removed. The installation of calcium silicate can be labor-intensive depending on the nature of insulation.

