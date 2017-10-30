Technavio market research analysts forecast the global defense tactical radio market to grow at a CAGR of close to 8% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

The market study covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the global defense tactical radio market for 2017-2021. The report also lists portable and handheld radio and vehicle-mounted radio as the two major product segments.

According to Moutushi Saha, a lead analyst at Technavio for defense research, "The defense tactical radio market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period owing to the need forfast and reliable communication among troops in the battlefield. Countries are seeking radio systems that would facilitate decentralized communication among the higher ranks and lower ranks of the armed forces. They are also initiating scalable radio system development programs and modernization initiatives to meet their evolving communication needs."

Technavio analysts highlight the following three market drivers that are contributing to the growth of the global defense tactical radio market:

Increasing demand for faster communication with soldiers on battlefield

Tactical radios are a crucial component of the command and control (C2) domain of command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR). C2 systems provide warfighters with critical information that helps in effective decision making on the battleground. The usefulness of C2 systems is pronounced in irregular warfare situations, which demand quick and reliable communication for better coordination. In line with this, tactical radios are being designed to facilitate high-speed communication and exchange relevant information.

For instance, in June 2016, Thales launched an export version of its SYNAPS SDR. The device will serve the French forces from 2019, as a part of the French Army's Scorpion modernization program. The modernization program aims at establishing a collaborative combat approach, where the French Army, Navy, and Air Force will communicate with each other through a shared network. Such an approach will quicken the response to enemy threats by facilitating direct communication between military assets.

Radio programs launched by defense ministries

Defense agencies have taken significant measures in the past to enhance radio communication capabilities. The Joint Tactical Radio System (JTRS) is one such program of the US Department of Defense (DoD). The program was initiated to create a single standard SDR system for the US Army. It involved the development of Joint Tactical Radio (JTR) Set (functional configuration of hardware and software), Software Communications Architecture (the operating system of the JTR Set), and Software-Based Waveforms (the shape and form of communication signals that facilitate interoperability within JTRS).

Another program launched by the US Army is the MNVR program. MNVR is a modular SDR that provides wireless connectivity for both mobile and stationary forces. It uses two waveforms: Soldier Radio Waveform (SRW) and Wideband Networking Waveform (WNW). The army aims to enhance its situational awareness through high bandwidth communication.

Availability of mobile ad hoc networks

A mobile ad hoc network (MANET) is a wireless network of mobile devices. It is also known as a wireless ad-hoc network. MANET is a self-configuring network, which does not depend on infrastructure, such as routers, for transferring data. Each device in the network acts autonomously to relay data to other devices in a dynamic fashion, thereby establishing a network with a decentralized topology.

MANETs can act as a standalone network or can be linked to cellular networks or the internet. This extends the application of these networks. For instance, these networks are used as tactical networks, data networks, wireless sensor network, and device networks.

"In a military scenario, MANETs find multiple applications. For instance, these networks provide soldiers with on-the-move communication capability. Multiple tactical radios can be connected to form an ad hoc tactical network for spontaneous communication. MANETs can also support unmanned aerial vehicles and naval platforms in quick and coordinated radio communication," says Moutushi.

