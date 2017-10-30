sprite-preloader
DEADLINE REMINDER: Khang & Khang LLP Announces Securities Class Action Lawsuit against Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 30, 2017 / Khang & Khang LLP (the "Firm") announces a securities class action lawsuit against Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. ("Health Insurance Innovations" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: HIIQ). Investors, who purchased or otherwise acquired shares from August 2, 2017 through September 11, 2017, inclusive (the "Class Period"), are encouraged to contact the Firm before November 10, 2017, the lead plaintiff motion deadline.

If you purchased Health Insurance Innovations shares during the Class Period, please contact Joon M. Khang, Esq., of Khang & Khang LLP, 4000 Barranca Parkway, Suite 250, Irvine, CA 92604, by telephone at (949) 419-3834, or by e-mail at joon@khanglaw.com.

There has been no class certification in this case yet, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. You may choose to take no action and remain a passive class member as well.

The Complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Health Insurance Innovations made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: that the Company's application for a third-party insurance administrators license with the Florida Office of Insurance Regulation was denied partly because of material errors and omissions; that the Florida Office of Insurance Regulation's rejection of its application for a third-party insurance administrators license could result in its losing licenses in the other states; and as a result of the above, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When this information was announced, Health Insurance Innovation's stock price decreased materially, which caused investors harm according to the Complaint.

If you want to learn more about this lawsuit, or if you have questions concerning this notice or your rights, please contact Joon M. Khang, Esq., a prominent litigator for nearly two decades, by telephone at (949) 419-3834, or by e-mail at joon@khanglaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in certain jurisdictions.

Contact:

Joon M. Khang, Esq.
Telephone: 949-419-3834
Facsimile: 949-225-4474
joon@khanglaw.com

SOURCE: Khang & Khang LLP


© 2017 ACCESSWIRE