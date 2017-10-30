Technavio has announced the top five leading vendors in their recentglobal piston seals market report. This market research report also lists 11 other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

Competitive vendor landscape

According to the research analysis, the global piston seals market is witnessing growth owing to constant pressure on the end-users to improve their production capabilities to utilize the raw materials fully. This has led to many advances in the equipment that is manufactured for production purposes. In the global piston seals market, the production capacity of industries cannot be fulfilled by just a few vendors operating in different regions. Various vendors working in different regions fulfill the demand and supply needs of the end-users. This increases the scalability of vendors and provides process optimization to end-users.

The global piston seals market is a very fragmented market where a lot of regional and global vendors are involved in manufacturing diverse types of seals. As the overall lifespan of piston seals is not high, frequent replacement of piston seals takes place in the end-users' facilities. From light commercial vehicles to heavy machinery, piston seals are extensively used as they are one of the most effective sealing solutions for leakage control.

"The trend of customized sealing solutions, which involves providing requirement specific piston seals to the end-users, is gaining traction in the market due to the easy solutions available for end-users for their specific applications. Moreover, as these seals are specifically manufactured using high-quality materials, the lifespan of these seals remains high," says Sushmit Chakraborty, a lead automation research analyst from Technavio.

Technaviomarket research analysts identify the following key vendors:

Freudenberg Sealing Technologies

Freudenberg Sealing Technologies supplies and develops products for the automotive industry, civil aviation, mechanical engineering, shipbuilding, food and pharmaceuticals, agriculture, and construction machinery. It also functions as a service partner in these market segments. The company manufactures products that are cost-effective, and it ensures timely delivery of products by sticking to the right technology.

Kastas Sealing Technologies

Kastas Sealing Technologies is one of the leading manufacturers and suppliers of sealing technologies. Its manufacturing divisions include elastomer division, engineering plastics division, machined seals division, composite materials division, compounding division, and tooling and engineering division. These divisions are dedicated toward manufacturing products that can serve the specific needs of its customers.

Parker Hannifin

Parker Hannifin is one of the market leaders in motion and control technologies. The company, through its expertise in engineering solutions, helps to solve one of the toughest engineering challenges in the world. The company focuses on increasing the value for its customers by developing innovative products and services that could give its customers a competitive edge in the market. With a strong global presence, the company emphasizes on a winning culture, passionate people, valued customers, and engaged leadership.

SKF

SKF is one of the leading technology providers that focuses on developing technologies that could help its customers gain a competitive edge in the market through innovative products. The major technology platforms of the company are bearings and units, seals, mechatronics, services, and lubricating systems. The company emphasizes a lot on reducing the impact on the environment, and to ensure this concept, the company has developed their specialized portfolio called SKF BeyondZero. SKF BeyondZero covers the range of products that are meant to reduce emissions in industries and help customers to cut their costs.

Trelleborg Sealing Solutions

Trelleborg Sealing Solutions is a business division of Trelleborg Group. The company has a strong research and development team and a wide range of product designs for static and dynamic sealing applications. The company has a worldwide supply chain network that provides solutions to critical engineering solutions.

