The global roofing systems market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 3% during the forecast period, according to Technavio's latest market research.

In this market research report, Technaviocovers the market outlook and growth prospects of the global roofing systems marketfor 2017-2021. The market is further categorized into two end-user segments, comprising of non-residential and residential users, of which the non-residential segment accounted for more than 58% in 2016.

"The global roofing systems market is expected to grow at a steady pace post 2017. This growth is expected to be driven by the increasing demand for roofing systems in the globalconstruction sector. Increasing investments in urban infrastructure and growth of smart cities will boost residential and commercial construction segments and thereby drive the sales of roofing systems globally during the forecast period," says Gaurav Mohindru, a lead construction research expert from Technavio.

Technavio's research analysts segment the global roofing systems market into the following regions:

EMEA

Americas

APAC

Roofing systems market in EMEA

EMEA accounted for the largest share of around 39% of the global roofing systems market in 2016. The revival of residential construction in Europe has increased the demand for roofing systems in the region. The increasing number of older people in Europe is expected to boost the demand for hospitals and healthcare services. The increasing life expectancy, population growth, high instances of lifestyle-related chronic diseases, and rising consumer expectations are driving the demand for hospitals and healthcare services throughout the Middle East.

Countries across the Middle East are expanding their healthcare system expenditures for their citizens. For instance, in the UAE, education, healthcare, and social services are the key priorities in the federal budget. The construction of healthcare facilities and educational institutions across this region is expected to drive the demand for roofing systems during the forecast period.

Roofing systems market in Americas

Investments in residential construction are driving the growth of the roofing systems market in this region. Strong growth in the residential construction segment in this region with the increasing number of new housing projects in the US.

The roofing systems market is expected to benefit from the large-scale investments in the manufacturing infrastructure in the Americas. Mexico's manufacturing output is increasing exponentially, driven by the automotive sector and its ancillary industries. With the development and progress of new technology and innovation in the manufacturing sector, older sites and technologies will become obsolete, demanding new manufacturing facilities. This, in turn, will boost the roofing systems market in the region during the forecast period.

Roofing systems market in APAC

The increasing construction of residential buildings is expected to boost the adoption of roofing systems in the region. The urban population in APAC was higher than the global urban population from 2008 to 2015.

"This rapid urbanization in major developing nations of the region and the increase in disposable incomes are expected to boost the residential and commercial construction activities in the region. Thus, in turn, will contribute to the growth of the roofing systems market in the region during the forecast period," says Gaurav.

The top vendors in the global roofing systems market as highlighted in this market research analysis are:

Braas Monier Building Group

Boral

Etex

Owens Corning

Saint-Gobain

