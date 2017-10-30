SAVO Launches New Reporting & Analytics Platform

CHICAGO, Oct. 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --SAVO Group, the leading provider of enterprise-grade sales enablement solutions, today announced the launch of a new reporting and analytics platform as part of its Sales Content Pro and Smarter Content line of products. Built on the sales enablement expertise of SAVO's experience in working with world-class customers, the new platform integrates best practices and provides deeper insights, stronger visual displays, more granular data and better flexibility.

The new reporting and analytics capabilities provide a new set of core reports, along with the ability to easily create custom configurations that generate business initiative level dashboards to track program progress.

"We redesigned our platform using insights from our world-class customer base, including a highly engaged group of beta customers," said Jeremy Schultz, EVP Strategy, SAVO Group."This platform provides a robust set of reporting capabilities but what's been most exciting is customer interest in the custom configurations that align reporting with their key business initiatives. This is the true power of sales enablement - when it gives insight into how your business is performing."

The new platform was released in Beta to multiple large, multi-national customers with complex reporting requirements earlier this year. Beta customers have been working with SAVO to refine the system capabilities prior to this general release. Beta customers were selected based on size and complexity to ensure the new reporting platform had the scalability to support the enterprise-grade customers who rely on SAVO.

"We have individual customers that have more users than many of our competitors have in aggregate across all their customers.Because of this, SAVO has very exacting requirements for new releases," said Doug Marquis, EVP, Technology, SAVO Group. "Our new reporting capabilities have that scalability and build on the deep data we have for each customer, while making it easier to visualize, customize, manipulate and drill down on data for each organization's needs."

The new system provides a foundation for data and reporting integration across multiple products for aggregated data analysis.

About SAVO

SAVO is the leader in the sales enablement market having pioneered the sales enablement category in 1999 and currently leading the consolidation of the space with its latest acquisition of KnowledgeTree. SAVO provides the most insightful, prescriptive and secure sales enablement platform for global use, delivering content to sellers within the context of their selling situation. With SAVO, companies achieve their revenue initiatives by aligning their sales, marketing and operations to work together with focus on the customer and greater results in the field. Learn about how more than one million sales and marketing professionals leverage SAVO today atwww.savogroup.com.

