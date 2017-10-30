Valby, Denmark, 2017-10-30 20:48 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Valby, Denmark, 30 October 2017 - H. Lundbeck A/S (Lundbeck) today announced changes to its Executive Management team.



Following the resignation of Kåre Schultz (President and CEO) and Staffan Schüberg (EVP and Chief Commercial Officer) announced on 11 September 2017, the Board of Directors has decided that as of 1 November 2017, Anders Götzsche (EVP and CFO) will take over the operational management of the company as interim CEO until a new CEO is in place. Both Kåre Schultz and Staffan Schüberg will have their last day in Lundbeck on 31 October.



At the same time, Lundbeck's current President of Lundbeck North America, Peter Anastasiou, will join the Executive Management team while maintaining his responsibility for Commercial Operations in North America. Jacob Tolstrup who currently holds the position as EVP, Corporate Functions, will be responsible for Commercial Operations in Europe, International Markets, Global Marketing and Corporate Business Development.



"Lundbeck is in a good position with solid financial momentum for years to come. I am pleased that we have identified a strong internal solution for the commercial management that will allow us to continue to build on the already successful results we have achieved.", said Lars Rasmussen, Chairman of Lundbeck and continues; "The Board is grateful for the achievements made by both Kåre and Staffan. Together with the rest of the Executive Management team they have been instrumental in transitioning Lundbeck into a new era. On behalf of the Board of Directors I would like to thank them for their efforts and wish them success in their future endeavors. We will now continue our search for a new CEO for the company."



With these changes, the members of Lundbeck's Executive Management are:



-- Anders Götzsche, Interim CEO and Executive Vice President & CFO -- Peter Anastasiou, Executive Vice President, North America -- Lars Bang, Executive Vice President, Supply Operations & Engineering -- Anders Gersel Pedersen, Executive Vice President, R&D -- Jacob Tolstrup, Executive Vice President, Commercial Operations



Peter Anastasiou serves as President of Lundbeck North America, overseeing the operations of both the U.S. and Canadian businesses. Peter Anastasiou has been with Lundbeck since 2009 and has since early 2016 served as President of Lundbeck U.S. where he oversees all aspects of the U.S value chain, directing all Commercial, Drug Development and Corporate activities. Prior to that he served as U.S. Chief Commercial Officer, during which time he directed the Commercial operations of the company's Psychiatry and Neurology franchises. Since mid-2016, Peter Anastasiou has had the responsibility for North America including Canada.



Before joining Lundbeck, Peter Anastasiou held a series of leadership roles within neuroscience-focused pharmaceutical organizations. He served as Vice President of Marketing and Reimbursement at Neuronetics, Inc., and as Director of Abilify U.S. Marketing at Bristol-Meyers Squibb Company. He began his career at Eli Lilly and Company, where he held a variety of Marketing and Sales positions over the course of 11 years, including participation in the global launch of Cymbalta.



Jacob Tolstrup joined Lundbeck in 1999 and has held several positions in Finance, Investor Relations, Communication, Human Resource and Corporate Business Development. Jacob Tolstrup has worked in Lundbeck affiliates in the U.S. for approximately four years and was part of the management team of Lundbeck U.S. in 2010-2012.



Since 2012, Jacob Tolstrup has been part of the corporate management team and responsible for Corporate Business Development where he has worked closely with Commercial operations and R&D to complete a number of projects to bring new innovation to Lundbeck, including the acquisition of Chelsea Therapeutics in 2014 that added Northera to Lundbeck's portfolio of products.



Until today's announcement, Jacob Tolstrup was head of Corporate Functions which comprised Corporate Business Development, Corporate Human Resources, Investor Relations and Corporate Communication & Public Affairs.



The Board is conducting an international search to find a replacement for the position as President and CEO of Lundbeck.



