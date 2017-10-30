SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors it Filed a Complaint on Behalf of Shareholders of Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. and Lead Plaintiff Deadline of November 13, 2017 - HIIQ

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 30, 2017 / The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

To: All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired securities of Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. ("Health Insurance Innovations") (NASDAQ: HIIQ) between March 4, 2016 and September 11, 2017 . You are hereby notified that Levi & Korsinsky has commenced the class action Kavra v. Health Insurance Innovations, Inc., et al. (Case No. 8:17-cv-02186-EAK-MAP) in the United States District Court for the Middle District of Florida. To get more information, go to: http://www.zlk.com/pslra-sbm/health-insurance-innovations?wire=1 or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The complaint alleges that, throughout the class period Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Health Insurance Innovations' application for a third-party insurance administrators license with the Florida Office of Insurance Regulation was denied due in part to material errors and omissions; (2) the Florida Office of Insurance Regulation's rejection of Health Insurance Innovations' application for a third-party insurance administrators license could result in its losing licenses in the other states; (3) said rejection was substantially harming the Company's ability to conduct its core business; and (4) as a result, Health Insurance Innovations' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

If you suffered a loss in Health Insurance Innovations, you have until November 13, 2017 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

30 Broad Street - 24th Floor

New York, NY 10004

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Toll-Free: (877) 363-5972

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com

