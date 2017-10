WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Trucking stocks have shown a significant move to the downside during trading on Monday, dragging the Dow Jones Trucking Index down by 2.8 percent. The index is pulling back off the record closing high set last Thursday.



Heartland Express (HTLD), J.B. Hunt Transport Services (JBHT) and Landstar (LSTR) are turning in some of the trucking sector's worst performances.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX