Infiniti Research, a global competitive intelligence solutions provider, has announced the release of their latest market intelligence study on the manufacturing industry. The client, a leading industrial vacuum pumps manufacturer, wanted to understand the market landscape of the industrial vacuum pumps market. The client wanted to understand their competitors, their products, and offerings. Additionally, the vacuum pumps manufacturer wanted to leverage market intelligence study to gain strategic insights on market projection and demand forecasting for industrial vacuum pumps.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171030006061/en/

Market Intelligence Study on a Renowned Industrial Vacuum Pumps Manufacturer Helps Improve their Current Business Model (Graphic: Business Wire)

According to the market intelligence experts at Infiniti, "The manufacturing industry is witnessing tremendous pressure from the customers to deliver cutting-edge technologies. As a result, major manufacturers are adopting market intelligence solutions to expand across different potential market segments."

Globally, the manufacturing industry is witnessing rapid transformations. Therefore, major industrial players are becoming more concerned with technology and its impact on the overall workflow. Several manufacturers are also relying on market intelligence solutions to gain actionable insights on the prominent competitors in the market.

Request a free brochure to see how Infiniti Research's solutions can help you.

The solution offered by Infiniti helped the client to develop an accurate and precise view of the market regarding customers' behavior to allocate resources effectively. The client was able to identify the potential customers and determine internal goals. Additionally, the vacuum pumps manufacturer was able to create market development metrics and identify future market opportunities.

This market intelligence solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

Keep track of the competition and improve the current business model and projections

Gain a holistic view of the company's existing market

To read more, request a free proposal

This market intelligence solution offered predictive insights on:

Understanding the market performance of the products

Devising a better market penetration strategy

To read more, request a free proposal

View the market intelligence study here:

https://www.infinitiresearch.com/casestudy/market-intelligence-industrial-vacuum

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies.

With 14+ years of experience and offices across three continents, Infiniti Research has been instrumental in providing a complete range of competitive intelligence, strategy, and research services for over 550 companies across the globe.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171030006061/en/

Contacts:

Infiniti Research

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Consultant

US: +1 844 778 0600

UK: +44 203 893 3400

hello@infinitiresearch.com

https://www.infinitiresearch.com/contact-us