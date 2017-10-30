The "Italy Wind Energy Market Analysis, Growth, Trends, Outlook to 2023" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Italy continues to focus more on tapping wind power and increase its share in the primary energy mix

Low costs of wind power coupled declining capital expenditures involved in installing wind mills and turbines is driving the government to encourage investments in wind power sector. Further, lowered generation and equipment costs coupled with favorable government policies also remain key drivers. Increased competition has lowered prices, enabling Italy to diversify its power generation sources and adhere to global carbon emission targets. Accordingly, Italy wind power market is expected to witness a boost in the number of planned projects and power generation, which in turn enables market value.

Italy wind power market research report provides the comprehensive analysis of the market provides key drivers, challenges affecting market growth. The report also provides key project profiles including existing, under construction and proposed wind power plants. The study also includes competitive landscape in Italy wind power market providing details of major market players including domestic and international.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Research Scope and Methodology

3 Discussion on the Italy Wind Power Market

3.1 Overview

3.2 Wind Power Market Value Forecast to 2023

3.3 Latest Industry Developments

3.4 Government Support, Policies and Regulatory Bodies

4 Italy Wind Power Markets- Emerging Market Dynamics

4.1 Key Drivers

4.2 Major Challenges

5 Italy Wind Power Markets- SWOT Analysis

6 Italy Wind Power Market Outlook

6.1 Wind Market Value Forecast to 2023

6.2 Installed Wind Capacity to 2023

6.3 Wind Power Consumption Forecast to 2023

6.4 Key Projects

7 Key Companies in Italy Wind Power Sector- Business, SWOT and Financial Profiles

7.1 Domestic Players

7.2 International Players

8. Recent Industry Developments

8.1 M&A Merger and Acquisition Deals

8.2 JVs, Collaborations, Agreements

9 Appendix

