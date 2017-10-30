sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 31.10.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 566 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

22,58 Euro		+1,62
+7,73 %
WKN: A114W8 ISIN: CA7397211086 Ticker-Symbol: 7PS 
Aktie:
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PRAIRIESKY ROYALTY LTD Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
PRAIRIESKY ROYALTY LTD 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
PRAIRIESKY ROYALTY LTD
PRAIRIESKY ROYALTY LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
PRAIRIESKY ROYALTY LTD22,58+7,73 %