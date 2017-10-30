MORGAN HILL, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/30/17 -- Van Daele Homes and Presidio Residential Capital announced that the sales center for The Commons, a charming community offering 12 duets and single-family homes on San Pedro Avenue between Church Street and Monterey Road in Morgan Hill, is now open and the first phase of homes has been released for sale.

"The Commons is ideally located minutes from quaint downtown Morgan Hill, with easy access to Caltrans and the 101 for commuters," said Van Daele's Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Lisa Pereira. "With spectacular amenities and a range of beautiful homes to offer, this community has something for everyone, from young professionals to growing families and even empty nesters desiring a spacious residence in an in-town location."

The Commons offers three- to four-bedroom Craftsman-style homes ranging from 1,725 to 2,895 square feet in a variety of different floorplans. The residences have spacious kitchens with white Shaker-style cabinetry, generous great rooms with soaring nine-foot ceilings (on all floors) and oversized master suites.

The homes at The Commons can be personalized with dens, additional bedrooms and a multitude of customization options offered for homebuyers to make their residence their own. Van Daele Homes' Efficient by Design green features also provide tankless water heaters, dual-glazed low-E windows and low-VOC interior paint.

The Commons is a joint venture project with Presidio Residential Capital, a San Diego-based real estate investment company.

Buyers interested in learning more about The Commons can contact Van Daele Homes Sales Counselor Vivian Dang at (408) 612-4479 (vdang@vandaele.com) or can visit The Commons Sales Center located at 95 San Pedro Avenue in Morgan Hill, open daily 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., except Wednesdays and Sundays (12 p.m. to 6 p.m.). To view floorplans, renderings or additional community information, please visit vandaele.com.

About Van Daele Homes

Van Daele Homes is a privately-held, California-based homebuilder specializing in new homes in Northern and Southern California since 1987. The Van Daele family and its team take great pride in the design and construction of every home and have a personal commitment to every home buyer. Now celebrating 30 years of homebuilding excellence, the experienced team of employees, artisans and consultants at Van Daele Homes take building quality, handcrafted homes very seriously, and are intimately involved in each home's design and construction every step of the way. Additional information is available at www.vandaele.com

About Presidio

Presidio Residential Capital is a real estate investment company focused on the residential housing sector. Headquartered in San Diego, California, the firm provides capital in the form of joint ventures for the entitlement, development and build-out of for-sale residential projects throughout the Western United States. Presidio has infused more than $1 billion into the economy to capitalize the housing industry. The firm's goal is to invest in excess of $150 million in capital for home-building projects in the Western United States in the next 12-plus months. It currently has investments in Arizona, California, Nevada, Colorado and Washington with current committed capital of $800 million focused on 100+ projects. The firm is affiliated with a privately held registered investment advisor specializing in alternative investment strategies who has a long history of investing in the home-building sector. Current assets under management total more than $2.5 billion. Online and social media: www.presidioresidential.com, Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

