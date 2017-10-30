TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 10/30/17 -- INVESTOR CONFERENCE CALL TO BE HOSTED ON THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 2, 2017, AT 11:00 A.M. ET

Euro Sun Mining Inc. (TSX: ESM) ("Euro Sun" or the "Company") is pleased to report positive developments related to the ratification of its wholly owned gold and copper Rovina Valley Project (the "Project") in Romania. The National Agency for Mineral Resources ("NAMR") today has publicly issued documents related to the Rovina Valley Project, including the draft government approval and a substantiation note for the mining licence approval.

Furthermore, following the recent implementation of improved transparency policies, NAMR will be publishing all documents related to the mining licence, including the Company's environmental reform plan, the technical report related to environmental reclamation, as well as the social impact study and the social impact assistance plan.

The new president of NAMR has expressed full support for the Project, and the signatory stage of the mining licence ratification is expected to begin following a designated 10-day commentary period. No further public audiences are to be held.

Scott Moore, President and CEO of Euro Sun stated: "In a recent meeting held with the new President of NAMR, the agency acknowledged the importance of the Rovina Valley Project for Romania and indicated their willingness to support the project and work diligently to expedite its development. We feel very positive about the increased transparency in the permitting process and the issuance of all key documents relating to approval of the Mining Licence by NAMR. We will be meeting all ministers in the coming weeks to ensure a smooth and rapid completion of the process."

About Euro Sun Mining Inc.

Euro Sun is a Toronto Stock Exchange listed mining company focused on the exploration and development of its 100%-owned Rovina Valley Gold and Copper Project located in west-central Romania. The property hosts 10.84 million gold equivalent ounces (7.19 million ounces of gold grading 0.55 g/t and 1,420 million pounds of copper grading 0.16%(i)), making it the second largest gold deposit in Europe.

(i)Notes Related to the Mineral Resource Estimate: Gold equivalent ounces ("AuEq") are determined by using a gold price of US$1,370/oz and a copper price of US$3.52/lb. These prices are the three-year trailing average as of July 10, 2012. Metallurgical recoveries are not taken into account for AuEq. Base case cut-off used in the table are 0.35 g/t AuEq for the Colnic deposit and 0.25% CuEq for the Rovina deposit, both of which are amenable to open-pit mining and 0.65 g/t AuEq for the Ciresata deposit which is amenable to underground bulk mining. For the Rovina and Colnic porphyries, the resource is an in-pit resource derived from a Whittle Shell Model using gross metal values of $1,350/oz Au price and $3.00/lb Cu price, net of payable amounts after smelter charges and royalty for net values of US$1,313/oz Au and US$2.57/lb Cu for Rovina and US$2.27/Ib Cu for Colnic). Rounding of tonnes as required by reporting guidelines may result in apparent differences between tonnes, grade, and contained metal content.

Qualified Person

The mineral resources stated in this press release have been reviewed and approved by Mr. Pierre Desautels, P.Geo. Principal Resource Geologist of AGP, who served as the independent Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, responsible for preparing the Mineral Resource Estimate and Technical Report dated August 30, 2012.

