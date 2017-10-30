

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - UDR, Inc. (UDR) released a profit for its third quarter that increased compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line advanced to $139.60 million, or $0.43 per share. This was up from $134.11 million, or $0.41 per share, in last year's third quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 3.2% to $251.09 million. This was up from $243.25 million last year.



UDR, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $139.60 Mln. vs. $134.11 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 4.1% -EPS (Q3): $0.43 vs. $0.41 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 4.9% -Revenue (Q3): $251.09 Mln vs. $243.25 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 3.2%



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.42 to $0.44 Full year EPS guidance: $1.71 to $1.73



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX