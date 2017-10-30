sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 30.10.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 566 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

33,212 Euro		+0,02
+0,06 %
WKN: A0MM15 ISIN: US9026531049 Ticker-Symbol: UF0 
Aktie:
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
UDR INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
UDR INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
32,97
33,17
22:01
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
UDR INC
UDR INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
UDR INC33,212+0,06 %