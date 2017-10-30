

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - AvalonBay Communities (AVB) revealed a profit for its third quarter that increased compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line advanced to $303.33 million, or $2.19 per share. This was up from $284.71 million, or $2.07 per share, in last year's third quarter.



AvalonBay Communities earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $303.33 Mln. vs. $284.71 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 6.5% -EPS (Q3): $2.19 vs. $2.07 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 5.8%



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $2.21 - $2.27 Full year EPS guidance: $8.58 - $8.64



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX