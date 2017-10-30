Matthew Prescott



SINGAPORE, Oct 30, 2017 - (ACN Newswire) - The Lo & Behold Group, a Singaporean hospitality company, is joining Humane Society International, one of the world's largest animal protection organizations, to improve animal welfare in its supply chain by committing to sourcing 100 percent cage-free eggs.The Lo & Behold Group owns and operates restaurants, bars and a boutique hotel in Singapore. Their concepts, including Loof, The White Rabbit, OverEasy, Tanjong Beach Club, The Black Swan and Odette, will use exclusively cage-free eggs by 2020. With this commitment, The Lo & Behold Group will be the first Asian company to join the global cage-free egg movement.HSI supports companies like The Lo & Behold Group throughout the world in the implementation of their animal welfare policies by providing technical resources and trainings on cage-free egg production.Andrew Ing, chief operating officer of The Lo & Behold Group, said: "We are proud of our commitment to corporate social responsibility and responsible consumption, which includes animal welfare in our supply chain. There is a growing demand for higher welfare and quality products and cage-free eggs are a key example of high quality, sustainable ingredients. We look forward to continuing to work with Humane Society International on this and other animal welfare issues."Dawn Neo, corporate outreach manager for HSI Farm Animals in Asia, said: "We applaud The Lo & Behold Group for becoming the first Asian company to commit to a cage-free egg policy, and for leading the way towards a higher standard of corporate-social responsibility for animal welfare in the region. Consumers around the world care about the way animals who are raised for food are treated. The Lo & Behold Group's praiseworthy commitment makes it clear that Asia's future is cage-free. We are proud to work with them on this initiative, and look forward to working with more companies in Singapore and the region on similar policies."In Asia, the vast majority of egg-laying hens are confined in wire battery cages, where each hen has less space than an A4-sized sheet of paper to spend her entire life. Battery cages are inherently cruel -- hens are unable to move freely or express important natural behaviours like nesting, perching, and dustbathing. Cage-free systems generally offer hens higher levels of animal welfare than battery cage systems.The Lo & Behold Group joins other multinational companies that have made similar global cage-free egg commitments that apply to Singapore and the rest of Asia, including AccorHotels, Hilton Hotels and Resorts, Nestle, Sodexo, Compass Group and Unilever, among others.Media contacts:The Lo & Behold GroupTammi Li - tammi.lin@lobehold.com, +65 9722 3638Deborah Theseira - deborah.theseira@lobehold.com, +65 9007 9794Humane Society InternationalDawn Neo, Singapore - dneo@hsi.org, +65 9199 9608Source: Humane Society InternationalThe Lo & Behold GroupCopyright 2017 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.