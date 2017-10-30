SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Lundin Law PC Announces Securities Class Action Lawsuit against SCANA Corporation and Reminds Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 30, 2017 / Lundin Law PC, a shareholder rights firm, announces a class action lawsuit against SCANA Corporation ("SCANA" or the "Company") (NYSE: SCG) for possible violations of federal securities laws from January 19, 2016 through September 22, 2017, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Investors, who purchased or otherwise acquired SCANA shares during the Class Period, should contact the firm before the November 27, 2017 motion deadline.

To participate in this class action lawsuit, click here.

You can also call Brian Lundin, Esq., of Lundin Law PC, at 888-713-1033, or you can e-mail him at brian@lundinlawpc.com.

No class has been certified in the above action yet. Until a class is certified, you are not considered represented by an attorney. You may also choose to do nothing and be an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, throughout the Class Period, SCANA made false and/or misleading statements, and/or failed to disclose, adverse information regarding the construction of its project to build nuclear reactors at the V.C. Summer Nuclear Station in South Carolina, assuring investors that costs spending was prudent and substantial progress was being made, even when cost overruns and other delays began to materialize.

On July 31, 2017, the Company announced that it would abandon construction of the nuclear project because of cost overruns and delays. On August 4, 2017, the South Carolina Attorney General announced the opening of an investigation into the Company's abandonment of the nuclear project. On the same day, South Carolina state senators called for a special legislative session to investigate SCANA. On September 22, 2017, the South Carolina Attorney General publicly requested that the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division launch a criminal investigation into the project. When this information went public, SCANA's stock price fell materially, which caused investors harm according to the Complaint.

Lundin Law PC was founded by Brian Lundin, Esq., a securities litigator based in Los Angeles dedicated to upholding shareholders' rights.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in certain jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethics rules.

Contact:

Lundin Law PC

Brian Lundin, Esq.

Telephone: 888-713-1033

Facsimile: 888-713-1125

brian@lundinlawpc.com

http://lundinlawpc.com/

SOURCE: Lundin Law PC