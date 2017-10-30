The Language of Localization, the latest book in The Content Wrangler Content Strategy Book Series, available through print and ebook retailers worldwide

San Francisco, California--(Newsfile Corp. - October 30, 2017) - The Language of Localization defines 52 terms that every business professional should know, even professionals who do not specialize in localization. In a global market, every business person needs to understand the importance of localization and be able to speak intelligently with localization professionals.

Each term was authored by an expert practitioner who provided a short definition, a statement of why that term is important, and an essay that explains why a business professional should understand the term.

The Language of Localization covers everything from basic terms, such as translation, to the latest concepts, such as augmented translation and machine translation. In addition there are short definitions of 70 business, linguistics, and standards terms. For those who want to dig deeper, there are more than 150 references for further exploration.

About the Editor

Katherine (Kit) Brown-Hoekstra is a Fellow of the Society for Technical Communication (STC), former STC Society President, and a member of the Colorado State University Media Hall of Fame. She is an experienced consultant with over 25 years of experience in technical communication and localization.

As Principal of Comgenesis, LLC, Kit provides consulting and training to her clients on a variety of topics, including localization, content strategy, and content management. She speaks at conferences worldwide and publishes regularly in industry magazines. Her blog is www.pangaeapapers.com.

Availability

Publisher: XML Press (http://xmlpress.net )

Formats: Trade Paperback, 5.5 x 8.5in. Ebook (ePub, Kindle, PDF)

ISBN: 978-1-937434-58-8 (print) 978-1-937434-59-5 (ebook)

Pages: 172, bibliography, index

Price: $25.95 (print) $19.95 (ebook)

Media Contact:

Richard Hamilton, XML Press

(970) 231-3624

hamilton@xmlpress.net