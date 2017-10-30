sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 30.10.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 566 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

48,264 Euro		-0,297
-0,61 %
WKN: 888353 ISIN: US5543821012 Ticker-Symbol: M6G 
Aktie:
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
MACERICH COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
MACERICH COMPANY 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
47,566
48,044
22:00
47,66
47,94
22:01
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
MACERICH COMPANY
MACERICH COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
MACERICH COMPANY48,264-0,61 %