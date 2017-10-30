

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Macerich Co. (MAC) revealed a profit for third quarter that dropped from last year.



The company said its earnings declined to $145.05 million, or $0.96 per share. This was lower than $155.01 million, or $1.00 per share, in last year's third quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 4.3% to $242.45 million. This was down from $253.37 million last year.



Macerich Co. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $145.05 Mln. vs. $155.01 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -6.4% -EPS (Q3): $0.96 vs. $1.00 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -4.0% -Revenue (Q3): $242.45 Mln vs. $253.37 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -4.3%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.90 - $4.00



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX