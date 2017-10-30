IMPORTANT SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Khang & Khang LLP Announces Securities Class Action Lawsuit against Navient Corporation and Reminds Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 30, 2017 / Khang & Khang LLP (the "Firm") announces a securities class action lawsuit against Navient Corporation ("Navient" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: NAVI). Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares between February 25, 2016 and October 4, 2017, inclusive (the "Class Period"), are encouraged to contact the Firm before the December 15, 2017 lead plaintiff motion deadline.

If you purchased Navient shares during the Class Period, please contact Joon M. Khang, Esq., of Khang & Khang LLP, 4000 Barranca Parkway, Suite 250, Irvine, CA 92604, by telephone: (949) 419-3834 , or by e-mail at joon@khanglaw.com.

There has been no class certification in this case yet. Until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. You may choose to take no action and remain a passive class member as well.

According to the Complaint, throughout the Class Period, Navient made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: the Company engaged in deceptive practices to facilitate the origination of subprime loans; that the Company committed unfair and deceptive acts by steering student borrowers into payment plans that postponed bills, allowing interest to accumulate, rather than helping them enroll in income-driven repayment plans; and thus, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When this information went public, Navient's stock price fell materially, which caused investors harm according to the Complaint.

If you wish to learn more about this lawsuit, or if you have any questions concerning this notice or your rights, please contact Joon M. Khang, Esq., a prominent litigator for almost two decades, by telephone: (949) 419-3834 , or via e-mail at joon@khanglaw.com.

This press release may constitute Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions.

Contact

Joon M. Khang, Esq.

Telephone: 949-419-3834

Facsimile: 949-225-4474

joon@khanglaw.com

SOURCE: Khang & Khang LLP